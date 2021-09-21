Hiring Ads

MEDIA MONITORS has compiled its list of top 10 job recruitment advertisers on radio for the first eight months of 2021, led by INDEED and ZIPRECRUITER, as the employment services category reacts to the tight labor market. The list includes several companies looking to recruit workers along with INDEED, ZIPRECRUITER, and EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS, including AMAZON, which exclusively advertised its openings on radio.

“In this tight labor market, companies are facing strong competition for a limited number of job candidates,” said MEDIA MONITORS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “The largest companies often have the greatest need to recruit, so it’s not surprising to see AMAZON and GEICO among the top 10 advertisers. But small businesses are competing against these giants, so they need to be more active about promoting their openings. That’s one reason we see employment services like INDEED and ZIPRECRUITER at the top of the rankings.”

The top 10:

INDEED (1,675,546 instances) ZIPRECRUITER (956,945) AMAZON.COM recruitment (251,793) EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS (58,982) GEICO recruitment (37,239) USPS recruitment (32,957) SCHNEIDER recruitment (27,787) CHEWY recruitment (26.563) WALMART recruitment (20,123) FEDEX recruitment (17,546)

« see more Net News