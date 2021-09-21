Songfluencer Acquires Preffy

NASHVILLE-based music marketing firm SONGFLUENCER has acquired breakout platform PREFFY to help further establish SONGFLUENCER in the music technology community.

PREFFY, which was created by CHARLIE DAVIS, is a new platform which allows artists to host prize-based competitions between influencers. They compete to see who can acquire the most likes on a social media video featuring the artist's song, which is beneficial to both the artist and influencer in gaining organic exposure.

"As early pioneers in the Gen Z marketing arena, bringing technology into this landscape and utilizing it to make the most impactful decisions for our clients has been our foundational principle,” said SONGFLUENCER co-founder JOHNNY CLOHERTY. “Since our inception, we have developed our own proprietary solutions, zealously tested new software components, and studied technology developed by other entrepreneurs. Once we saw what CHARLIE was accomplishing, we knew a partnership had to happen and quickly acquired his platform. This acquisition is a testament to our company's longstanding commitment to bring technology to the wild frontier of social media influencer marketing. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most game-changing products to enter our space in a long time."

For more information visit SONGFLUENCER.com and PREFFY.com.

« see more Net News