Clockwise From Top Left: Fisher, Gray, Tadman And Dreher

SHELTER MUSIC GROUP is expanding its international footprint with a new partnership with AYITA. UK-based AYITA's 31-client roster boosts SHELTER's client list to 103. SHELTER has offices in LOS ANGELES, NASHVILLE and LONDON. SHELTER is lead by the executive team of Chairman CARL STUBNER, COO BRIAN HARRIS FRANK and DINO PARADES. SHELTER partnered with BMG in 2019 to grow significantly. AYITA's partners BRETT FISCHER, DAVID GRAY, HARVEY TADMAN, and STEVIE DREHER now join SHELTER's management.

AYITA's partners issued a group statement saying, "We are thrilled to be joining forces with SHELTER and look forward to working with them to create and maximize global opportunities for our clients. This strategic alliance with BMG brings additional resources that will yield immediate benefits and immense possibilities for the future."

SHELTER MUSIC GROUP Chairman CARL STUBNER added, "In these unprecedented times, we are fortunate not just to be moving forward, but to be growing our company with new high-level managers and clients. We benefit from having such a great partner in BMG who believes in our mission and supports our endeavors. We are excited to be partnering with AYITA and providing them with the resources to offer expanded services to their clients."

Earlier in 2021, SHELTER also added manager SCOTT MCGHEE and his clients to their NASHVILLE office. In addition, SHELTER’s service offerings have expanded to include a record label, SHELTER RECORDS and a book publishing imprint.

« see more Net News