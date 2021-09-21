Kojan

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA and Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE Production Coordinator HARVEY KOJAN is exiting after six years to join CNN AUDIO as Associate Producer.

KOJAN, the longtime radio personality and programmer at stations including WQBK (Q104) and WPYX/ALBANY, WGRQ (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO, KLOL/HOUSTON, WNOR (FM99)/NORFOLK, and WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE and AOR Editor at RADIO & RECORDS, tells ALL ACCESS that he will be mostly repurposing the audio from CNN TV shows for podcasting and streaming, while also voicing and editing breaking news and promos. He starts with CNN on MONDAY (9/27).

KOJAN said, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at HEARST, which remains one of the rare companies continuing to do radio the right way, employing a full staff of local managers and personalities, including (gasp) separate, off-air program directors! But the opportunity to be part of the explosive growth of CNN AUDIO and work remotely was just too good to pass up.”

