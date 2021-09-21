Resting

LARRY ELDER will take some more time off before returning from his campaign for Governor of CALIFORNIA to his hosting duties at SALEM RADIO NETWORK.

A statement from SALEM SVP/Spoken Word Format PHIL BOYCE says that ELDER “is taking an additional 30 days to decompress after a grueling run for Governor of CALIFORNIA. He plans to be back on the radio for SALEM on or about OCTOBER 18th. He wishes to thank all of his affiliates who supported him during this trying time, and he assures them when he comes back, he will be on fire and ready to save AMERICA once again.”

ELDER ran as a Republican in the race for who would succeed incumbent GAVIN NEWSOM if the SEPTEMBER 14th recall was approved; ELDER won a plurality of the votes in his race with 47.6% but NEWSOM easily beat the attempt to recall him, with 63% voting "no," garnering three times the votes that ELDER achieved, according to the latest tally (to be certified OCTOBER 22nd). CARL JACKSON has been filling in for ELDER while the election was in play.

