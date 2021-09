Ferguson

The BONNEVILLE/BAY AREA cluster welcomes TRICIA FERGUSON for part-time duties at both AC KOIT (96.5 KOIT) and Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX).

She brings close to 20 years of radio experience, working for the ALPHA MEDIA/EAST BAY stations. TRICIA will continue her freelance voiceover career as well.

« see more Net News