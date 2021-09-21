Jeremy & Molly Welcome Jacob Jensen Vara

ALL ACCESS sends belated congrats to the family and friends of HOLLYWOOD RECORDS Regional Direction Promotion JEREMY VARA and his wife MOLLY on welcoming JACOB JENSEN VARA, born on add day, 9/14 at 6:51 weighing 7lb. 10oz. It’s JEREMY and MOLLY’s second boy and his big brother LUCAS is elated.

According to HOLLYWOOD SVP/Promotion SCOT FINCK, his first words were, “Wow, I sure am happy to finally meet you all! I love you!” Followed by singing “I’ve got a record player that was made in 2014…”

