Translator Sale

PRESCOTT SOUND INVESTMENTS, LLC is selling K246AA/PRESCOTT, AZ and K281BE/FLAGSTAFF, AZ to THOMAS MCGILL for $5,000. The primary station is listed as STONE CANYON MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KBTK (97.1 THE BIG TALKER)/FLAGSTAFF.

In other filings with the FCC, 106 LICENSE, LLC has requested a Silent STA for K295CQ/ST LOUIS after taking its antenna down for construction work on the tower; the translator is being sold to FUSION RADIO, LLC for $125,000. The primary station is Religion KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS.

And OPAL ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE OREGON has closed on the transfer of low power FM KICN-LP/PORTLAND, OR to VECTOR COMMUNICATIONS for no consideration.

