Allan Slaight Dies At 90

Canadian broadcast giant and philanthropist ALLAN SLAIGHT died SUNDAY (9/19) at his home in TORONTO at 90. SLAIGHT was the head of STANDARD BROADCASTING, Canadian radio's largest private radio operator at the time, for many years; he was also one of CANADA's most prominent philanthropists, donating millions to various charities.

SLAIGHT joined his father's radio station, CHAB-A/MOOSE JAW, SK, in 1948 and, after college, moved to EDMONTON, where he worked at CFRN-A, CJCA-A, and CHED-A. He joined CHUM-A-F/TORONTO in 1958, heading the station as it became a Top 40 giant, and was promoted to VP of Radio at the station's parent company; after a brief period setting up a sales operation for legendary pirate station RADIO CAROLINE in the U.K. and a period as a radio sales consultant, SLAIGHT launched SLAIGHT BROADCASTING LTD. and bought CFGM-A/TORONTO in 1970, adding CFOX-A/MONTREAL in 1972 and, in a merger with IWC COMMUNICATIONS, CHOK-A/SARNIA, ON and cable systems in ONTARIO.

SLAIGHT and partners bought GLOBAL TELEVISION NETWORK in 1974 and brought the then-new network out of financial difficulty before being bought out in 1976; he continued to expand his radio holdings and in 1985 bought a stake in STANDARD BROADCASTING CORP., which included CFRB-A and CKFM/TORONTO and CJAD-A and CJFM/MONTREAL. While expanding STANDARD's radio portfolio, and partnering in the successful bid by SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO and the CBC to establish a satellite service in CANADA, and sold STANDARD to ASTRAL MEDIA for C$1.08 billion in 2007, SLAIGHT was a partner in the original ownership of the NBA's TORONTO RAPTORS, ultimately becoming majority owner before selling the team to what is now MAPLE LEAF SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT in 1998. He was also an accomplished magician and author of several books about the discipline.

