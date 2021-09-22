Hill (Photo: LinkedIn)

The CALIFORNIA REGIONAL NEWSROOM, the news collaboration formed by several CALIFORNIA public radio stations and NPR, has appointed SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/LOS ANGELES and LAist Managing Editor ADRIENE HILL as Managing Editor, based in LOS ANGELES. HILL has been serving as Interin Managing Editor of the CALIFORNIA REGIONAL NEWSROOM for six months and is also a correspondent for MARKETPLACE.

"It's been an amazing opportunity to work with talented journalists across CALIFORNIA and to share stories that reflect the immense diversity of the state," said HILL. "Working together, our public media organizations can achieve so much more than they could on their own. This regional collaboration gives us the opportunity to combine our resources, pursue innovation and ultimately discover better ways to serve our audiences."

"I am truly delighted to have such a seasoned journalist at the helm of the CALIFORNIA newsroom collaborative," said NPR Managing Editor of Collaborative Journalism KENYA YOUNG. "ADRIENE HILL is a remarkable leader and has transformed our approach to impactful storytelling and accountability journalism. This addition to the managing editors leading our regional newsrooms elevates our ability to share resources and content and to bolster local journalism and reach communities that are often left out of the story."

The newsroom partners include KPCC/LAist, SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, CAPRADIO/SACRAMENTO, and SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS-F/SAN DIEGO, along with NPR.

