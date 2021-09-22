TikTok Podcast

ROLLING STONE and CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK have debuted a weekly podcast covering TIKTOK trends and memes. "DON'T LET THIS FLOP" is hosted by ROLLING STONE Senior Writers BRITTANY SPANOS and EJ DICKSON.

“EJ and BRITTANY cover TIKTOK better than any reporters out there," said ROLLING STONE Dir./Content Development JASON FINE. "They bring a sharp eye for the latest, weirdest, and most hilarious trends and characters who are reaching huge audiences. If you follow TIKTOK closely or just want to keep up on the latest, this podcast is the place to go."

