Sold

BONNIE CHAMBERS is selling Oldies KBRN-A-K280GR/BOERNE, TX to BOFARS MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $236,700 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, KPHP RADIO, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for K248DD/PORTLAND pending a sale.

RELEVANT RADIO, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WCNZ-A/MARCO ISLAND, FL after a fire destroyed the transmitter building and while the new building completes construction.

And CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has been granted an STA to operate WSKO-A/SYRACUSE at reduced power while repairs to the ground system are made.

