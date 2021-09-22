New release, due March '22

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD CEO/Partner SETH ENGLAND and BACK BLOCKS MUSIC CEO/Founder RAKIYAH MARSHALL, who are expecting a baby in MARCH of 2022. MARSHALL announced the news on INSTAGRAM last night with a photo of a baby's onesie printed with the words "plot twist" and a sign reading "Our best record yet ... Baby ENGLAND ... Release date MARCH '22." ENGLAND playfully replied, "You don't say ..."

The couple got engaged in JULY during a trip to SANTORINI, GREECE.

« see more Net News