Audacy Adds Darius Rucker, Nelly And More To Its 'I'm Listening' Mental Health Special
The broadcast also features Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Glennon Doyle, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff
by DC Rahe
by DC Rahe
September 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM (PT)
AUDACY had added several additional artist to its upcoming two-hour mental health special, "I'm Listening." DARIUS RUCKER, NELLY, MACHINE GUN KELLY and GLENNON DOYLE join the previously-announced lineup of BILLIE EILISH, LIL NAS X, LIZZO, SHAKIRA, JUSTIN BIEBER and more (NET NEWS 9/8).
The fifth annual “I’m Listening” special is a partnership with the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION to broadcast intimate conversations about mental health through authentic and open dialogue with artists, athletes, medical specialists and others. It will air nationwide TOMORROW (9/23) from 6-9p local times on more than 230 AUDACY stations, and will livestream via the company's digital app.
As previously reported, CARSON DALY and Dr. ALFIEE M. BRELAND-NOBLE will co-host. The call-in show is a resource for those looking to understand mental health better, connect, heal and share.
For more information visit www.ImListening.org.