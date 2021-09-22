Coming Next Week

CADENCE13 is launching a weekly "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS" rewatch/recap show on SEPTEMBER 28th. "CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS: A FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS REWATCH" is hosted by two of the show's cast members, DEREK PHILLIPS and STACEY ORISTANO, who will recap episodes and take listener questions via email.

"We can’t wait to rewatch the show with the fans and rediscover the magic of FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS,” the hosts said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with BLACK BARREL MEDIA, RITUAL PRODUCTIONS, and CADENCE13 to bring this rewatch to life.”

"We've loved FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS since the beginning, all the way back to the book," said BLACK BARREL MEDIA Co-Founder CHRIS WIMMER. "And now it's an honor to work with the teams at RITUAL PRODUCTIONS and CADENCE13 to give the fans an inside look at the TV show."

“Fifteen years later, FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS remains at the top of the list of iconic series, beloved by fans around the world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re thrilled to team up with DEREK, STACEY, and our partners at BLACK BARREL MEDIA and RITUAL PRODUCTIONS to revisit our favorite characters, moments, and memories.”

