Tax Certificate Bills

Four media company executives, all leaders of the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program, have sent a letter to House Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) calling for "swift passage" of the bills seeking to revive the FCC's Minority Tax Certificate Program offering incentives to encourage minority and female ownership of broadcast stations.

SHOOTINGSTAR BROADCASTING Pres./CEO DIANE SUTTER, SCRIPPS VP/GM MARC JAROMIN, OHANA MEDIA GROUP owner TRILA BUMSTEAD, and GRAHAM AND ASSOCIATES Managing Dir. ANITA S. GRAHAM echoed the NAB's call for support and passage of H.R. 4871, the Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act of 2021, introduced by Reps. G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC) and STEVEN HORSFORD (D-NV), and S. 2456, the Broadcast Varied Ownership Incentives for Community Expanded Service Act (Broadcast VOICES Act), sponsored by Sens. GARY PETERS (D-MI) and BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ).

The letter told the Congressional leaders, "Supporting these pieces of legislation would show your support for women, communities of color and socially disadvantaged groups as this legislation would reinstate the broadcast diversity tax certificate and create new opportunities for these individuals to pursue broadcast television and radio station ownership."

