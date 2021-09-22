Jenny Swiatowy

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has promoted JENNY SWIATOWY as SVP/Creative Sync Licensing & Brand Partnerships. She will report to CMG/Pres. & COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER. In this role, SWIATOWY will lead CMG’s in-house creative sync, sports marketing, and brand partnerships team. She will expand its role within the company to generate and maximize revenue streams, while adding points of artist discovery, across CMG’s portfolio of labels: CAPITOL, BLUE NOTE, ASTRALWERKS, CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, HARVEST and VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICE. SWIATOWY and her team will also provide these comprehensive services for MOTOWN RECORDS.

SWIATOWY will lead a diverse and growing team of 10, seven of whom are rising female executives, and is based at the company’s HOLLYWOOD headquarters within the iconic CAPITOL TOWER.

In a joint statement, CMG Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN and JUBELIRER said, “JENNY has proven to be a consummate executive whose passion for our artists is matched by her abilities within the sync and brand partnership space. She’s played a crucial role in the development and growth of these areas within CMG, and she will continue to make invaluable contributions to CMG in the years ahead. We congratulate JENNY on this well-deserved promotion.”

SWIATOWY added, “I’m honored to lead this exceptionally dynamic, talented and seasoned team that has executed game-changing partnerships for artists across every CMG label, and has performed magnificently during these especially challenging times. I want to thank JEFF and MICHELLE and the entire CMG team for recognizing the importance of our crucial role in artist development for new talent, and the value we bring to the projects and careers of our established and superstar artists.”

« see more Net News