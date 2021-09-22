Lenny Diana Returning To Indy

SARKES TARZIAN, INC. Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS has named LENNY DIANA as PD/MD, effective OCTOBER 18th. He will also oversee programming for sister Alternative WGBJ (ALT 102.3)/FT. WAYNE. DIANA joins from SAGA/SPRINGFIELD, MA where he has been OM/PD of Classic Rock WAQY & Active Rock WLZR (LAZER 99.3 & 105.1) for the past eight years. He replaces LAURA DUNCAN, who spent 19 years at WTTS and signs off in PM Drive this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th for her new role at AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO as Brand Manager (NET NEWS 9/1).

“I’m thrilled to be joining WTTS, a station that for years I’ve admired from afar,” said DIANA. “To be able to come back to INDIANAPOLIS and work with (President/General Manager) BRAD HOLTZ and the impressive team that is assembled here is very exciting. I look forward to the impact we’ll be making together in the CIRCLE CITY for years to come."

HOLTZ said, "During his 8 years in INDIANAPOLIS, I got to know LENNY as a programming competitor. I always respected his strategic style and keen ear for quality radio. LENNY loves the market and all that WTTS stands for. He will be an excellent programming leader to carry forth our proud tradition of local, independent radio."

DIANA is a 25-year radio veteran, who previously programmed iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRZX (X103)/INDIANAPOLIS (now WOLT ALT 103) from 2004-2012.

