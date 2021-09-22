BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

The UN General Debate opened on MONDAY (9/20) in NEW YORK with a pre-recorded performance from the K-POP band BTS. The band was appointed "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" by SOUTH KOREA's Pres. MOON JAE-IN. The South Korean pop band also delivered a speech, where they praised the younger generation's resilience during the pandemic, and urged the use of sustainable development. Their focus for the night's performance was the future and the encouragement of younger generations to pursue Environmental Studies.

