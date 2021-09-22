MC Media's Charese Fruge'

We’ve all seen firsthand the impact that downsizing and consolidation have had on the radio business, particularly where ratings and revenue are concerned. What we fail to realize is the overall big picture and the massive impact it has on ALL aspects of the radio business, from major events, all the way down to the little details of one radio station's promotional requirements. This can lead to loss of A-list employees, legal issues, listener miscommunication and hostile work environments. This week, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' addresses "The Deeper Issues of Consolidation" and it's impact on the business. Read more about it in this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE.

