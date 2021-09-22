Jason Sudeikis: Live From New York (Silvia Elizabeth Pangano / Shutterstock.com)

"SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" will commence its 47th season on NBC OCTOBER 2nd with guest host OWEN WILSON, who is starring in "Loki," and KACEY MUSGRAVES as musical guest, promoting her critically acclaimed new MCA NASHVILLE/INTERSCOPE album, "star-crossed."

The show, which just won its fifth straight EMMY for Best Variety Sketch Series, will kick off its season with four consecutive live shows during the month..

All four shows will feature first-time hosts, beginning with WILSON. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST will host OCTOBER 9th, joined by musical guest HALSEY. The CAPITOL RECORDS recording artist's "I am not a woman, I am a god" is heading into the Top 20 on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, while debuting this week on the Hot AC chart. "You Asked For This" has been a quick mover on the ALT chart, already in the Top 25.

On OCTOBER 16th, it's RAMI MALEK as host and YOUNG THUG the musical guest — neither of whom has been on "SNL" before. Former cast member and newly minted EMMY-winning "Ted Lasso" star JASON SUDEIKIS will host OCTOBER 23rd with BRANDI CARLILE as musical guest.

