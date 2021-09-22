Bootsy's Birthday Monster Bash

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee and CINCINNATI music legend BOOTSY COLLINS is partnering with STEREO DINNER to celebrate his 70th birthday with an exclusive, ticketed, VIP culinary “meet, greet, and eat” experience at HARD ROCK CAFE and CASINO, CINCINNATI, OCTOBER 30th 7-9p (CT). Only 30 tickets will be available for "BOOTSY'S BIRTHDAY MONSTER BASH," which includes a four-course meal and beverage pairing custom crafted by HARD ROCK Culinary Director JEFF BRAUN.

STEREO DINNER executive producer MAX PUGLISI, host of "BOOTSY'S BIRTHDAY MONSTER BASH," commented, “Dress to impress in your HALLOWEEN best! This is a funky fancy 70th birthday for the funkiest man on the planet."

During the dinner, guests will have the opportunity to mingle and ask questions of the legendary artist. Guests will also have access to an exclusive online silent auction, “BOOTSY’s Treasure Chest,” featuring one of a kind items from his personal collection. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the BOOTSY COLLINS FOUNDATION and LITTLE KIDS ROCK, which transform lives by restoring, expanding and innovating music education in our schools.

To purchase tickets, see the menu and for more information, click here.

