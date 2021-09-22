Fundraiser

CUMULUS News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO and local agricultural company GAR BENNETT INC. teamed to raise $506,647 for the CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOOD BANK in the 2021 Feeding Families Fund Drive.

The station's listeners donated over $250,000, while GAR BENNETT INC. matched the donations with 50 cents per dollar and sponsors FARM CREDIT and ME & ED'S PIZZA kicked in the rest. The donations will result in over 3.5 million meals for needy families in the CENTRAL VALLEY; the event has raised over $3.5 million and 18 million meals in 8 years.

GAR BENNETT Managing Dir. KAREN MUSSON said, “We are truly grateful for the CENTRAL VALLEY''s generosity in surpassing our expectations to help feed our VALLEY families struggling with hunger. Thank you to our sponsors, growers and donors for supporting the Feeding Families Fund Drive with millions in donations and provide 18 million meals since 2014."

KMJ VP/GM PATTY HIXSON added, “I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our KMJ listeners! A special thanks to KAREN and GREG MUSSON of GAR BENNETT, FARM CREDIT and ME & ED’S for their massive contribution and the hard work of our talented on-air team.”

