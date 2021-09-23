Moving Radio Homes

While they search for a new arena (or city) to play in beyond this season, the NHL's ARIZONA COYOTES have found a new radio home, moving from iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910AM)/PHOENIX to crosstown BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7) and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN 620) for the upcoming season. BOB HEETHEUIS and LYNDSEY FRY will call the games, while ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 midday "WOLF & LUKE" co-host LUKE LAPINSKI will host pregame and postgame shows and three weekly COYOTES shows will air on the station.

“We are thrilled to be back with BONNEVILLE PHOENIX and are very excited to broadcast all COYOTES radio games on ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM this season,” said COYOTES president and CEO XAVIER GUTIERREZ. “ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 FM is the VALLEY’s true leader in quality, local sports programming and we are looking forward to BONNEVILLE providing our fans with outstanding COYOTES coverage all season long.”

“We are incredibly happy that the COYOTES are back where they belong on the ARIZONA SPORTS team,” said BONNEVILLE PHOENIX SVP/Market Mgr. SCOTT SUTHERLAND. “Our thanks to the MERUELO GROUP, particularly XAVIER A. GUTIERREZ, whose passion and vision for this organization is unparalleled. We’re very excited to see the team thrive both on and off the ice.”

The embattled hockey franchise is searching for a place to play after its year-to-year lease with the city of GLENDALE for GILA RIVER ARENA expires after this season; a new arena has been proposed for TEMPE but would not be ready by the 2022-23 season.

