LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS/BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK News-Talk KODI-A-K244CG/CODY, WY morning host DARIAN DUDRICK has passed away after a sudden illness at 52. DUDRICK joined KODI in 2014 after working with newspapers for 22 years.

Station owners LARRY and SUSAN PATRICK released a statement saying, "DARIAN DUDRICK was with the BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK for seven years and was a stalwart presence on KODI with the DAYBREAK SHOW and SPEAK YOUR PIECE. DARIAN was an award-winning broadcaster multiple times over and had a strong impact on the community by shining a light on many local issues and bringing all sorts of opinions and people together on Speak Your Piece. He interviewed local, regional, state, and national figures and his deft handling of interviews will truly be missed on our airwaves. More importantly, DARIAN was a terrific guy. He loved his family, God, his community, and his coworkers. He took such joy in his life, work, and family and was an example to us all. We hold his family in our thoughts and prayers. DARIAN is a light and a voice that we will all miss tremendously."

