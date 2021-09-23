Carless

SC COMPANY founder STEVE "STEVE-O" CARLESS has been named to the newly created position of President/A&R at WARNER RECORDS. Look for CARLESS to join WARNER RECORDS on DECEMBER 1 and report to Co-Chairman & CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK. CARLESS will work with WARNER's entire A&R team, WARNER RECORDS EVP/Business & Legal Affairs JULIAN PETTY and EVP/Urban Music & Marketing CHRIS ATLAS.

BAY-SCHUCK commented, "STEVE-O has one of the most brilliant A&R minds in our business – driven by an innate ability to identify and nurture emerging artists and champion superstars. He’s been behind the success of countless hits and the development of next generation talent. Combined with his experience in artist management, as well as multiple other areas of our industry, he’s a true renaissance man and a fantastic addition to the WARNER RECORDS senior executive team. TOM [CORSON] and I are very happy that he’s come on board, and we’re looking forward to all the amazing talent and music we know he will be bringing into the fold."

CARLESS added, "I’m thrilled to be joining AARON, TOM, and the entire WARNER RECORDS team at such an exciting time in both the label’s growth and the evolution of our business. I’m incredibly grateful that this iconic label group recognizes the critical importance, growth, creativity, and worldwide inclusiveness of the vast diversity of artists of color the world over. My focus will be on rising Black creators as they need to know they have advocates in positions of power who can be mentors, guides, and will support them as they navigate the music world and devote themselves to making game-changing music."

In addition to running his company, SC COMPANY, CARLESS had been EVP/A&R at REPUBLIC RECORDS. He has also worked at STAR TRAK ENTERTAINMENT, DEF JAM and ATLANTIC RECORDS. CARLESS is also an accomplished artist manager. In 2014, he co-founded the MARATHON AGENCY.

