DEF JAM Interim Chair/CEO JEFF HARLESTON has tapped DARA MICHELLE for EVP/Head of Marketing. Most recently a consultant for JUSTIN BIEBER, MICHELLE worked at the former ISLAND DEF JAM MUSIC GROUP in 2003-2012 and joined ROC NATION in 2012.

HARLESTON said, "I am extremely excited to welcome DARA back to DEF JAM at this pivotal time of growth and development at the company. DARA returns to the DEF JAM family, bringing a wealth of experience, insight, and gravitas. She is well-recognized across the industry for her marketing accomplishments across all genres. Her leadership is already impacting the culture at DEF JAM, and I am confident she will make a lasting contribution."

MICHELLE added, “I started my career at DEF JAM, so this is a proud full circle moment for me. DEF JAM is such an incredible and storied brand, and I’m honored to be part of the label’s next chapter as we continue to foster the marquee talent that we are known for, as well as developing new artists through innovative marketing and storytelling. I want to thank NICKI FARAG and JEFF HARLESTON for this opportunity. I'm excited for all that's yet to come."

