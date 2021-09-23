Lynch (Photo: Connor Dwyer)

BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist DUSTIN LYNCH has inked a worldwide publishing agreement with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM). LYNCH is managed by HOMESTEAD MUSIC.

The TENNESSEE native's latest single which he co-wrote, "Thinking 'Bout You," featuring MACKENZIE PORTER, is currently Top 20 and rising at Country radio. LYNCH is a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY and has earned four Top 5 albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles and over 2.5 billion streams since his breakout in 2012.

“If you know DUSTIN you know he’s all about his fans and delivering memorable songs they’ll be singing for years," said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "As a songwriter, from his very first hit (the game-changing ‘Cowboys and Angels’), to ‘Good Girl’ and ‘Ridin’ Roads,’ to his current single (‘Thinking ‘Bout You’), he knows how to deliver a smash. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him since he first came to NASHVILLE, and we’re all excited for the next part of his journey.”

“DUSTIN is one of the most consistent and exciting artist/writers in Country music," said WCM NASHVILLE VP/A&R Strategy RYAN BEUSCHEL. "His raw talent and incredible work ethic have helped cement him as a regular atop the charts. There’s a lot more on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to working alongside him.”

“BEN, RYAN and the WCM NASHVILLE team have been in my corner as long as anyone on MUSIC ROW,” said LYNCH. “I’m thrilled to align my dreams and goals with theirs and take this next chapter of making music to a whole new level. Keep an eye on what we start building together and may the hit train roll on!”

