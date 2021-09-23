A sad loss for Nashville

The music industry is mourning the loss of prolific studio musician BOB MOORE, who died YESTERDAY (9/22) at the age of 88. A NASHVILLE native and member of the city's famed "A Team" of session musicians from the 1950s through the 1970s, MOORE's bass playing can be heard on numerous Country hits, including ROGER MILLER's "King Of The Road," BRENDA LEE's "I'm Sorry," LORETTA LYNN's "Coal Miner's Daughter," MARTY ROBBINS' "El Paso" and many more. In total, he is credited with playing on more than 17,000 songs.

In 1959, MOORE teamed with FRED FOSTER to launch MONUMENT RECORDS, and became the label's musical director. He scored a pop hit of his own in 1961 with the instrumental "Mexico," and was inducted into the MUSICIAN'S HALL OF FAME in 2007 as a member of the A Team.

"BOB MOORE’s contributions to American music are incalculable," said KYLE YOUNG, CEO of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. "Raised in East NASHVILLE, he was a musical master and the most-recorded bass player in Country music history. As a key member of the much-vaunted 'A-Team' of NASHVILLE session players, he was both an inspiration and an innovator. He was the heartbeat behind classics including PATSY CLINE’s 'Crazy,' SAMMI SMITH’s 'Help Me Make It Through the Night,' KENNY ROGERS' 'The Gambler,' and hundreds of other recordings that changed the course of Country music. He played with JOHNNY CASH, TOM T. HALL, JERRY LEE LEWIS, ROY ORBISON, CARL PERKINS, ELVIS PRESLEY and so many others, and he helped establish MONUMENT RECORDS, where he was a player, a producer, an arranger and a hit artist. He once said, 'Anyone who has heard me play the bass knows my soul.' We’re fortunate that he shared his soul with us for so many years."

FRIENDS + FAM: My father Bob Loyce Moore has passed away today, age 88. May he Rest In Peace. x pic.twitter.com/FQ75y4dRn2 — R. Stevie Moore & the Pre-existing Conditions (@RStevieMoore) September 23, 2021

