Well-Deserved Recipients

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA)’s 20th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show took place last night (9/22) at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The award winners were BRANDI CARLILE (Artist of the Year), STURGILL SIMPSON (Album of the Year), the late JOHN PRINE (Song of the Year), BLACK PUMAS (Duo/Group of the Year), CHARLEY CROCKETT (Emerging Act of the Year) and KRISTIN WEBER (Instrumentalist of the Year).

Previously announced (NET NEWS 9/7) Lifetime Achievement honorees included the FISK JUBILEE SINGERS (Legacy Award, co-presented by the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC), THE MAVERICKS (Trailblazer Award), KEB’ MO’ (Performance Award), TRINA SHOEMAKER (Producer/Engineer) and CARLA THOMAS (Inspiration Award).

SIMPSON's album award came for his first Bluegrass project, "Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 - The Butcher Shoppe Sessions." While not present at last night's show, SIMPSON asked fellow artist SHOOTER JENNINGS to accept on his behalf. Also unable to attend, BLACK PUMAS directed KIEFER SUTHERLAND to accept for them.

PRINE's posthumous Song of the Year win came for "I Remember Everything," which he co-wrote with PAT McLAUGHLIN. It was the last original song PRINE recorded before his death. His wife, FIONA PRINE, accepted.

AMA Executive Dir, JED HILLY said, “Given today’s uncertain times, there is no greater assurance that the power of music brings people together to uplift their spirits when they need it the most. I’m beyond proud of our artists and community for reminding me again why this is my favorite night of the year, every year.”

