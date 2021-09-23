Debuts 9/29

"GREY'S ANATOMY" star ELLEN POMPEO is hosting a new weekly interview podcast for CADENCE13. The first season of "TELL ME WITH ELLEN POMPEO," debuting SEPTEMBER 29th with three episodes, will feature guests including CINDY CRAWFORD, PATRICK DEMPSEY, and YARA SHAHIDI.

“I’m excited to finally start sharing ‘TELL ME,” said POMPEO. “As the title alludes to, I want the show to be a place of listening, learning and growth. I hope to introduce and highlight people from all different backgrounds and industries and create a space for thoughtful conversation. Let’s listen to one another, be open to hearing the experiences of others, and have some fun along the way. Thank you to CADENCE13 for their partnership in making this come to life.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with ELLEN as she steps into this space and opens up a powerful, impactful dialogue with inspiring people that will resonate with listeners around the world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “ELLEN has blazed her own path in HOLLYWOOD, and we can’t wait for her to do the same with ‘TELL ME.’”

