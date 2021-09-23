(Top) Dr. Robin Smith, Shelly Bell (Bottom) Shermichael Singleton, Qasim Rashid

SIRIUSXM has added four new shows to the URBAN VIEW (Channel 126). This is being done to keep with the commitment to feature prominent Black voices in race relations, culture, business, politics, law, medicine, and other sectors. The channel will unveil its new SUNDAY lineup on SEPTEMBER 26th.

SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW host/Programming Consultant KAREN HUNTER said, "I'm thrilled to see the continued growth of URBAN VIEW and to welcome this diverse group of experts to the team. In keeping with the channel's mission, our new programs will elevate the national dialogue about a wide range of topics that impact the African American community. There couldn't be a better time to have these impactful, topical conversations, and there is no better place to have them than on URBAN VIEW."

New Shows:

THE QASIM RASHID SHOW - He's a human rights lawyer, author, TRUMAN NATIONAL SECURITY FELLOW, and former nominee for UNITED STATES CONGRESS. Airtime SUNDAY 10a ET)

THE DR. ROBIN SHOW - She's a licensed psychologist, bestselling author and national television personality who was first introduced to viewers around the world as the on-air therapist for The Oprah Winfrey Show. Airtime Sunday 11a (ET)

THE SHELLY BELL SHOW - BELL is an entrepreneur, business and technology strategist, finance expert, CEO/Founder of BLACK GIRL VENTURE, and one of the 2019 ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's "Top 100 Powerful Women in Business." Her co-hosts for the show will be TAKIA ROSS and SHERRELL DUNCAN. Airtime SUNDAY noon (ET)

BIGGER THAN POLITICS WITH SHERMICHAEL SINGLETON - writer, commentator, former contributing Host of VOX MEDIA's "CONSIDER IT," and political strategist who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns in addition to being named to FORBES 30 UNDER 30 HONOREE for Law and Policy (2019). Airtime SUNDAY at 1p (ET).

The new programs will join a SUNDAY lineup that includes "FOR YOUR SOUL W/Rev. Dr. DEFOREST SOARIES" (8-9a ET), "SUNDAY CIVICS WITH L. JOY WILLIAMS" (9-10a ET), "THE MIKE MUSE SHOW" (2-3p ET), and "FORWARD PROGRESS" (3-4p ET).

« see more Net News