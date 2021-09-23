Guyton (Photo: Bonnie Nichoalds)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist MICKEY GUYTON has been named CMT's "Breakout Artist of the Year," marking the fourth time in the history of CMT's "Artists Of The Year" show that the award has been given. GUYTON will join the other previously reported honorees (NET NEWS 9/16) and perform at the 2021 "CMT Artists of the Year" event at the SCHEMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th. The event will air on CMT beginning at 8p (CT).

GUYTON joins "Breakout" honorees from past years, CHRIS STAPLETON (2015), KELSEA BALLERINI (2016) and ASHLEY McBRYDE (2019).

She was named one of CMT's "Next Women of Country" in 2014, and is the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in the Country category. She also co-hosted the 56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS with KEITH URBAN in APRIL. Currently, she is nominated for CMA "New Artist of the Year."

“We are thrilled to honor the immensely talented MICKEY GUYTON as this year’s ‘Breakout Artist of the Year.’ After relentlessly chasing her dreams in Country music for years, her perseverance, tenacity and spirit have culminated in this spectacular moment of recognition where she’s finally receiving the credit she deserves,” said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “Congratulations MICKEY! We look forward to celebrating with you, and all of our honorees on OCTOBER 13th.”

