The CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed the winners in the radio categories for its 39th annual CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS. National brand PURE COUNTRY and six individual stations earned dual nominations. Those stations are CFCW/EDMONTON, CHCQ/BELLEVILLE, CHKX/HAMILTON, CHSJ/SAINT JOHN, CKKL/OTTAWA and CKRY/CALGARY. Among this year’s nominees is CIKZ (COUNTRY 106.7)/KITCHENOR, ON morning co-host JENNIFER CAMPPBELL, who died of cancer in FEBRUARY.

In each of the five radio categories, the nominees and -- ultimately -- the winners are chosen by the group's membership. Winners will be recognized during a MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th ceremony at BUDWEISER GARDENS in LONDON, ON.

Here are the year's radio nominees. See the full list of nominees in all categories here.

Music Director Of The Year (Large Market)

DAYNA BOURGOIN - CKKL/OTTAWA, ON

STEPHANE DUNHAM – CISN/EDMONTON, AB and CKRY/CALGARY, AB

A.J. KELLER – CFCW/EDMONTON, AB

AMANDA KINGSLAND – CKBY/OTTAWA, ON

PETER WALKER – CJKX/OSHAWA, ON and CHKX/HAMILTON, ON





Music Director Of The Year (Medium/Small Market)

SHILO BELLIS – CJXL/MONCTON, NB

LANCE DOLL – CHAT/MEDICINE HAT, AB

PAUL FERGUSON – CHCQ/BELLEVILLE, ON

MIKE SADAVOY – CHSJ/SAINT JOHN, NB

BARRY STEWART – CFCW/BRANTFORD, ON





Country Personality(ies) Of The Year

JENNIFER CAMPBELL – CIKZ/KITCHENOR, ON

SHANNON ELLA – PURE COUNTRY

JASON McCOY – PURE COUNTRY

PAUL McGUIRE – STINGRAY

GREG SHANNON & STELLA STEVENS – CFCW/CAMROSE, AB





Radio Station Of The Year (Large Market)

CFCW/EDMONTON, AB

CHKX/HAMILTON, ON

CJJR/VANCOUVER, BC

CKKL/OTTAWA, ON

CKRY/CALGARY, AB





Radio Station of The Year (Medium/Small Market)

CHCQ/BELLEVILLE, ON

CHSJ/SAINT JOHN, NB

CICX/ORILLIA, ON

CILG/MOOSE JAW, SK

CKGY/RED DEER, AB





