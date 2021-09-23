-
House Beautiful's First Podcast Looks At 'Haunted' Houses
by Perry Michael Simon
September 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM (PT)
HOUSE BEAUTIFUL's first podcast is a five-episode look at "haunted" homes across AMERICA. "DARK HOUSE," hosted by editors ALYSSA FIORENTINO and HADLEY MENDELSOHN, will debut on SEPTEMBER 29th.
Among the houses spotlighted by the show will be the VILLISCA Axe Murder House in VILLISCA, IA; actress JEAN HARLOW's LOS ANGELES home, the site of her husband's death; the MERCER-WILLIAMS MUSEUM in SAVANNAH; and the S.K. PIERCE Mansion in GARDNER, MA.