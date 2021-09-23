Katie Hoyt

KATIE HOYT has been named Market President for the iHEARTMEDIA/SALISBURY, MD, cluster, including News-Talk WJDY-A, Top 40 WKZP (KISS 95.9), AC WQHQ (Q105), Urban AC WSBY-F (MAGIC 98.9). Sports WTGM-A (FOX SPORTS RADIO 960), and Country WWFG (FROGGY 99.9). She reports to iHEARTMEDIA PENNSYLVANIA Area Pres. BRIT GOLDSTEIN.

HOYT was most recently SVP/Sales for the SALISBURY market. She previously served as the Regional Digital Sales Manager and HANOVER/YORK Sales Manager for MEDIAONE PA.

GOLDSTEIN said, “KATIE has done an incomparable job inspiring and leading the SALISBURY sales team. This elevation is much deserved, and I look forward to partnering with KATIE and the market team in achieving even greater accomplishments.”

HOYT added, “I’m excited for what the future has in store for the SALISBURY and the EASTERN SHORE markets. I also want to give kudos to my staff and, most importantly, my mentors along the way who have helped me get where I am today.”

