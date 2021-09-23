Jeremy Rice: Hot Free Agent

Late yesterday afternoon, ALL ACCESS was made aware that an RIF was taking place at COX MEDIA GROUP, where a number of well-known radio executives and on-air personalities are no longer at their jobs.

Longtime CMG Top 40 Coordinator and WBLI/LONG ISLAND PD JEREMY RICE has left the building after a 20-plus year run. Reach him at (516) 527-7700 or boobatz86@gmail.com.

WBLI morning co-host DANA “MJ” PARISI is also out. Wakeup co-host SYKE and producer ALLY ALI remain in place.

TED LINDNER, News/Traffic Director at Classic Rocker WBAB & T40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND who’d worked with ROGER & JP at WBAB since 2006 and at WBLI since 2003, is out. Find him at (347) 564-6005 or at tedlindnerbab@aol.com.

There are changes at Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI with Dir./Operations JILL STRADA leaving. Find her at JillStrada@gmail.com. KIMMY B. and AL P. are out doing mornings at HITS 97.3.

Also leaving sister R&B WHQT (HOT 105)/MIAMI is TRACY CLOYD, who did news for HOT 105 mornings.

Other changes in MIAMI include Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI morning show TRINA & TRICK DADDY.

Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/HOUSTON morning duo DAN GALLO and CHUCK AKERS are no longer in place. Reach GALLO at DanJGallo@hotmail.com.

JASON SKAGGS, two-time RADIO MERCURY AWARD winner and production/creative services director at COX MEDIA/HOUSTON was also let go.

Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO morning show producer and night talent CHRIS CARDENAS is looking for a new post.

And, sister Classic Rocker KISS/SAN ANTONIO bids farewell to JERED DEY, morning show producer for BILLY MADISON, as well as afternoon air talent RANDY BONILLAS. Reach JERED at Jareddey@gmail.com.

