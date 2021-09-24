Podcast Outreach

Music industry data standards organization DDEX is holding a two-hour online open meeting on TUESDAY (9/28) at 11a (ET) to go over proposals for music metadata deployment in podcasts. Non-members in the podcast industry are being invited to participate; a work-in-progress document will be available for review.

“Consumer demand for podcasts has exploded, and music is often an integral part of the program, just as it is for video broadcast,” said DDEX Secretariat MARK ISHERWOOD. “Our membership contains a broad panel of representatives from the full music side of the equation, including the distributors that make available both music and podcast content. We began our outreach at PODCAST MOVEMENT last month, and we reiterate our invitation to all those in the podcast ecosystem can bring their points of view for the processes and standards that they are currently using to create, collate, and distribute their shows.”

Find out more and register by clicking here.

