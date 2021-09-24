-
What’s Up At WFLC/Miami? In Tease Mode For A Shift At Noon
by Joel Denver
September 24, 2021 at 5:25 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS was listening to COX Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI and there are recorded promos in a jockless presentation teasing about a change at NOON (ET) TODAY … “TODAY at NOON, don’t miss it” and “MIAMI are you ready? Be listening to HITS 97.3 at NOON,” and “TODAY at NOON, things are changing.”
A big clue to the potential changes can be found in the playing of only songs with “rhythm” in the lyrics:
JANET JACKSON/Rhythm Nation
SNAP!/Rhythm Is Dancer
BLACK EYED PEAS X J BALVIN/RITMO (BAD BOYS FOR LIFE)
GLORIA ESTEFAN/Rhythm Is Gonna Get You
DEBARGE/Rhythm Of The Night
Stay tuned for more, on ALL ACCESS!