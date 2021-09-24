Changes At Noon, Today

ALL ACCESS was listening to COX Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI and there are recorded promos in a jockless presentation teasing about a change at NOON (ET) TODAY … “TODAY at NOON, don’t miss it” and “MIAMI are you ready? Be listening to HITS 97.3 at NOON,” and “TODAY at NOON, things are changing.”

A big clue to the potential changes can be found in the playing of only songs with “rhythm” in the lyrics:

JANET JACKSON/Rhythm Nation

SNAP!/Rhythm Is Dancer

BLACK EYED PEAS X J BALVIN/RITMO (BAD BOYS FOR LIFE)

GLORIA ESTEFAN/Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

DEBARGE/Rhythm Of The Night

