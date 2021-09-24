Grey

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING Hot AC WBQB (B101.5)/FREDERICKSBURG, VA has named JEREMY GRAY for mornings, replacing long-time host DEE DANIELS, who left in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/9). GREY handled mornings at crosstown TELEMEDIA Country WGRX in 2015-17 and previously hosted part-time at CURTIS MEDIA Country WQDR/RALEIGH; he will debut at B101.5 this MONDAY (9/27). Show veterans TED SCHUBEL, ROBERT WORKMAN and AJ will remain in place.

GREY said, “It’s hard to adequately express how grateful I am for the opportunity to join the talented team of professionals at WBQB. I’m over the moon about working on the show with TED SCHUBEL, ROBERT WORKMAN, and AJ. I’m also excited to connect and share my life with B101.5’s loyal audience. I have so much respect for what DEE DANIELS has accomplished on the station over the years and it’s an absolute honor to be taking over the reins.”

B101.5 Market Mgr. MARK BASS said, “JEREMY represents a new sound for this area. Fresh and anxious to be part of the community. We believe once you give him a listen, you will be hooked.” OM CHUCK ARCHER added, “JEREMY impressed us with his openness and approachable personality. We are looking forward to working with him as we begin a new era for mornings on B101.5.”

