20 Years

ESPN's commemoration of the 20th anniversary of "PARDON THE INTERRUPTION" will include a four part podcast along with a TV special.

The podcasts will be posted as SATURDAY episodes of "ESPN DAILY" OCTOBER 2-23 and will be hosted by that series' PABLO TORRE, a frequent guest host on "PTI." TORRE will also host the TV special, airing TUESDAY (9/28) at 7p (ET). Both the TV special and the podcasts will feature four segments/episodes on the same topics, the history of hosts MICHAEL WILBON and TONY KORNHEISER; the early years and TONY REALI's role as "Stat Boy"; a behind-the-scenes look; and memorable guests and the show's legacy.

“PTI is the gold standard of sports discussion shows and one of the seminal programs in ESPN history,” said EVP/Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON. “TONY and MIKE have shared a friendship for decades which has resulted in a remarkable television partnership -- now 20 years strong, an incredible milestone that deserves to be celebrated.”

