RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has added another Oldies show to its weekend lineup, with singer and fill-in host VINNIE MEDUGNO hosting "YOUR COUSIN VINNIE" 5-6p (ET) SATURDAYS beginning this weekend.

“VINNIE has been a terrific fill-in talent for WABC, and our music radio listeners love him,” said owner and afternoon host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “Bringing VINNIE on board for a weekly SATURDAY show was the natural next step. VINNIE playing the hits from the 60s and 70s is a perfect lead-in to COUSIN BRUCIE’S SATURDAY NIGHT ROCK & ROLL PARTY and SATURDAY NIGHTS WITH TONY ORLANDO."

“There are a lot of young people in the NEW YORK area who love this music,” observed MEDUGNO. “I am excited to be a part of WABC’s music radio weekend lineup with legends like COUSIN BRUCIE and TONY ORLANDO. I love to sing the songs from the 60s and 70s, and now I’ll get to play them (on) 77 WABC. It’s a dream come true.”

