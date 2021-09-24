FLR Passed 103% Goal

FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network (FLR) wrapped up its FALL fundraiser, finishing at 103%. The event was shortened from nine to seven days in order to return to music faster. DAVE KIRBY, BILL SCOTT and JOHN BROCK, of VIDARE CREATIVE, helped coach FLR's on-air team.



Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer SALLY BARTON shared, "It remains exceedingly clear that people are looking for hope and to be inspired. We're humbled and honored to be able to carry forth God’s message through the FAMILY LIFE RADIO airwaves."

Dir./Programing and Mornings MIKE KANKELFRITZ said, “It’s always a blast to partner up with the team at Vidare. They are invaluable in helping us throughout the drive to create compelling strategies to help people follow God in giving.”

