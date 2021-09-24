-
WBOS (Rock 92.9)/Boston's Morning Show Mocked By Colbert
September 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BEASLEY MEDIA Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9)/BOSTON's morning show, DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK caught the "wrath" of CBS LATE SHOW host STEPHEN COLBERT. COLBERT got wind of a blog post by DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK that criticized the fashion of some of the LATE SHOW staff at SUNDAY's EMMY AWARDS in LOS ANGELES.
You can catch COLBERT putting radio, WBOS and, most importantly, DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK on blast here.
Check out DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK's blog post here.