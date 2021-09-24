WBOS Morning Show

BEASLEY MEDIA Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9)/BOSTON's morning show, DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK caught the "wrath" of CBS LATE SHOW host STEPHEN COLBERT. COLBERT got wind of a blog post by DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK that criticized the fashion of some of the LATE SHOW staff at SUNDAY's EMMY AWARDS in LOS ANGELES.

You can catch COLBERT putting radio, WBOS and, most importantly, DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK on blast here.

Check out DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK's blog post here.





