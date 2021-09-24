Kings Of Leon

KINGS OF LEON brothers CALBEL, NATHAN, and FARED FOLLOWILL have cancelled the remaining dates on their tour after receiving some terrible medical news about their mother on TUESDAY (9/21) right before taking the stage at THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES.

KINGS OF LEON took to INSTAGRAM to announce they are heading home to say goodbye to their dying mom. The band cancelled the final few remaining dates on their tour, which included their BAY AREA show last night (9/23) at SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE and OHANA FESTIVAL tonight (9/24). KINGS OF LEON was scheduled to conclude their tour in TINLEY PARK, IL on OCTOBER 9th.

