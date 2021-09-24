Weinberg (Photo: LinkedIn)

FRED WEINBERG, radio station owner and CEO of USA RADIO NETWORK, died THURSDAY night after a short illness. He was 69.

WEINBERG, son of BRADLEY UNIVERSITY Dean and PBS affiliate WTVP-TV/PEORIA, IL founder PHIL WEINBERG, worked at the PEORIA JOURNAL STAR and the PENNY PRESS before he bought a cluster of stations in TULSA, OK and KRLV-A/LAS VEGAS. He later bought stations across NEVADA and in COLORADO and NEW MEXICO, most recently buying W264BH/MOUNT HOLLY, NJ-PHILADELPHIA. WEINBERG's NEVADA RADIO, LLC bought USA RADIO NETWORK in 2018.

USA RADIO NETWORK's LANCE PRY tells ALL ACCESS that COO JANET BRO will continue to lead moving forward.

