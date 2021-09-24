Zapoleon

Consultant LOYD FORD's next CLUBHOUSE room on radio will feature fellow consultant GUY ZAPOLEON, who will talk about producing better-sounding music-based stations. ZAPOLEON will discuss his music system and programming philosophy.

“We know many things have changed with streaming and all the options that consumers have now,” said FORD. “Who in the world would be better to hear from and learn from than GUY ZAPOLEON on what should be happening on your radio station musically, where your focus should be and how to have your finger on the pulse of listeners right now?”

“I have been fortunate to work in this industry a long time,” said ZAPOLEON. “There’s a lot of mystery around how to put the right music on radio. A lot of that is because there are so many opinions. I’ve studied this all my life and it is a joy to share these things. I’m grateful to get an opportunity in such an open environment to share for anyone who wants to really look at what’s happening and figure out how to tell where your radio station should be focused now and in the future.”

The hourlong live discussion will be available in FORD's "The Encouragers" room on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st at 7p (ET).

