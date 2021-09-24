Velasquez

KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY has announced that DJ RAY VELASQUEZ is ending his almost twenty-year hiatus from radio, reviving his much-loved electronic music show, NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION, for KANSAS CITY audiences.

VELASQUEZ has championed electronic music on the radio, at nightclubs and avant-garde happenings around the globe. He is widely recognized as the godfather of KANSAS CITY’s DJ culture and an authoritative musicologist.

NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION ran from 1983-2003 at the UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS’ student-run station KJHK/LAWRENCE, KS, also airing on non-commercial, community and commercial radio across the country. It will air on THE BRIDGE beginning FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th, with weekly broadcasts from 10p to 1a.

VELASQUEZ said, “I am so excited to bring NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION back to the airwaves. THE BRIDGE team has already made me feel like I’m at home with great enthusiasm, support and sincere excitement. It’s the pitch-perfect move for me. Barely a week goes by, in all these years, that I don’t receive a message, email or Facebook post asking when we’re bringing back NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION. Well, the time is now, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new reborn, resurrected NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION.”

Sr. Dir./Radio Operations BRYAN TRUTA said, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome RAY to THE BRIDGE family. I’ve admired RAY for a long time; his knowledge and passion are unmatched. It’s truly extraordinary to say NOCTURNAL TRANSMISSION is returning - and it’s airing on THE BRIDGE.”

