Steve Strange (Photo: Twitter)

STEVE STRANGE, LONDON-based U.K. booking agent and founding partner of X-RAY TOURING has died. He was 64.

His longtime agency made the announcement that he died after a short illness, but didn't provide further details, though some online posts cited cancer.

“We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss. STEVE was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored. A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh. STEVE had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world-class artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours. He will always be remembered with love by his friends and colleagues at X-RAY and the world over.”

Among the high-profile clients he repped at X-RAY were EMINEM, COLDPLAY, CHANCE THE RAPPER, SNOW PATROL, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, JIMMY EAT WORLD, KODALINE, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN and BRIGHT EYES, among many others.

STEVE also operated STRANGE WORLD MANAGEMENT, with a roster that included LIGHTNING SEEDS, LAST IN LINE, WAYWARD SONS, FM, EQUADOR, SWEET SAVAGE, SWEETHEAD, TOSELAND and TOBY JEPSON, among others.

Born in IRELAND in 1968, STRAGE began his career in the industry as a drummer, performing with several IRISH bands, including NO HOT ASHES, following the band to LONDON after signing a deal with GWR RECORDS.

After the band dissolved in 1990, STRANGE landed gigs at several artist management and booking agencies before returning to IRELAND, where he signed on with local promoter MCD/WONDERLAND to manage bookings at the LIMELIGHT club.

Returning to LONDON, he met JOHN GIDDINGS at the SOLO MUSIC AGENCY and later HELTER SKELTER..

In 2005, STRANGE, IAN HUFFAM, SCOTT THOMAS, JEFF CRAFT and MARTIN HOME then partnered to form their own X-RAY TOURING.

Said friend MERCK MERCURIADIS on INSTAGRAM, "Rest in peace my friend. You were a good man, with a great heart and you slayed for your artists all the time while having a great time."

Added UTA Head Of Worldwide Touring NEIL WARNOCK, MBE, “I can’t believe we have lost STEVE STRANGE. He was an absolute icon in the world of music. He was a fan of all music genres who was at the top of his game. I’ve lost a true friend and the industry has lost a larger-than-life character.“

« see more Net News