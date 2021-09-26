Perry Michael Simon

ALL ACCESS is very excited to announce the promotion of 24-year staff veteran, VP/News/Talk/Sports/Podcasting Editor PERRY MICHAEL SIMON to a new key role as SVP/Editor-In-Chief, News/Talk/Sports/Podcasting Editor, effective immediately.

With this change in duties, PERRY will make sure that our Net News product is the very best that it can be and to continue the tradition of being first and accurate with constantly updated news.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “I am most happy to promote PERRY into this very important role at ALL ACCESS. PERRY’s journalistic skills, contacts and grasp of our role and mission makes him the best person for this new position as it recognizes his many contributions to our efforts. His skills as a former PD will come into play as he directs the editorial efforts of our experienced team of format editors and Net News publishers/writers on a day-to-day basis.

“PERRY’s leadership and creativity will continue our growth of 26 years in serving the ever-expanding radio/audio, music/streaming, podcasting and social media industries and their many platforms with the very best information served up on-demand on the ALLACCESS.COM site, mobile, email and associated social media platforms.”

SIMON added, “I'm looking forward to building on ALL ACCESS' tradition of being the most complete and accurate source of information about the radio, music, podcasting and associated industries. I'm grateful to JOEL for his confidence in me and for granting me my wish of having a title that's too long for a business card, and I promise that I will keep the PHILADELPHIA sports references to a reasonable amount.”

